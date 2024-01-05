Due to 'unintended acceleration of the motor,' Aventon is recalling its Sinch.2 e-bike

American e-bike company, Aventon, together with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) are recalling the Aventon Sinch.2 folding e-bike.

The CPSC states that some 2,300 units are being recalled after reports came in that the e-bikes accelerated unintendedly. While no injuries have yet been reported, the CPSC has labelled the bike model a "crash and injury hazard."

Recognizing the 'potentially unsafe conditions for the rider,' Aventon has contacted all known buyers of the Sinch.2 e-bike and is offering a free software flash repair at Aventon authorized dealerships.

Aventon customers are cautioned to immediately stop using the bike and schedule the repair.

The Sinch.2 is a UL-certified, electric folding bike with a 500W motor that was sold in bike shops nationwide and online at BestBuy and Erik's Bike Shop from April 2023 through August 2023.

The model came in silver (the brand called it 'quicksilver') and blue (sapphire), sports a foldable downtube and stem. The brand name “Aventon” is clearly printed on the side of the downtube with “Sinch.2” printed on the chain stay.

Aventon was born a fixed-gear bicycle company in 2013. In 2018, the brand started pivoting to e-bikes and by 2021, the California-based brand completely phased out its fixies and has now become one of the biggest e-bike brands in the industry.

If you own a Sinch.2 folding e-bikes, contact Aventon to schedule your repair at 866-300-3311 or contact your nearest authorized dealer.