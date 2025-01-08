Beloved British bike maker reports £30m loss

Long-standing British bike manufacturer Raleigh has posted losses of more than £30 million.

The Nottingham-based brand has revealed in newly released company accounts that its losses deepened fourfold year on year, from £6,826,000 in 2022 to £30,146,000 in 2023. The business was profitable in 2021.

