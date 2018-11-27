How you can get involved in the Yorkshire 2019 World Championships

Organisers are looking for 2,000 volunteers to help support the event

You can get involved with the 2019 Yorkshire World Championships by volunteering for a variety of roles.

Organisers are on the hunt for ‘Yorkshire Champions’, who will work alongside official event staff during the nine days of racing next September.

People travel from around the world to help support the World Championships, but Yorkshire 2019 bosses are looking for 2,000 locals to join them.

CEO of Yorkshire 2019, Andy Hindley, said: “Volunteering will play a vital role in both the delivery and the legacy of Yorkshire 2018.

“We want to involve as many local people as possible in the World Championships and there is no better way than by becoming a Yorkshire Champion.”

Volunteers can sign up for between one and nine days, and they’ll be given full training in the run up to the event.

The organisers said there are a large variety of roles available across the county.

No experience is needed but volunteers must be over 18.

In October 2016, Yorkshire won the bid to host the 2019 World Championships from September 21-29.

British Cycling, Welcome to Yorkshire, UK Sport and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport made the successful joint bid to host the Worlds.

This is the first time since UCI Road World Championships have been held on British roads since 1982, with Yorkshire 2019 calling it a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to get involved.

The courses for the 2019 World Championships in Yorkshire have finally been unveiled, promising a week of action-packed racing that takes in the whole region.

The first 185km of the men’s race on Sunday September 29 will mimic almost mile-for-mile the Tour de France Grand Départ stage from 2014.