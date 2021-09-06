Can Ribble-Weldtite humble WorldTour squads in Tour of Britain team time trial?
British continental outfit has been working hard to optimise set-up for the key Tour of Britain stage
By Vern Pitt
British continental level outfit Ribble-Weldtite are confident they can get themselves on the podium ahead of WorldTour level opposition in the Tour of Britain’s team time trial on stage three.
The team backed by the British bike brand even think it might be possible to win the stage, despite their budget being a fraction of the the biggest teams in the race such as Ineos Grenadiers, Jumbo-Visma and Israel Start Up Nation.
Team sports director Colin Sturgess said the squad had been aiming to make an impression on the 18km stage since it was announced as part of the route and had already recced the route.
“With the riders we have in the team, Dan [Bigham], Simon Wilson being national champions at the discipline, we've focused on it,” he said. “I personally will be happy with a podium, Dan thinks if everything goes to plan we could win it, which is a big call. I’m quietly confident.”
Bigham has been key to the team’s target. The aerodynamicist was instrumental in the Huub-Wattbike track team’s success and more recently has been advising the Danish team pursuit squad that won Olympic silver in Tokyo.
Bigham added: “I don’t see why we can’t win. We’ve got the firepower and the aero ticked off, that’s all it is. It’d still be a shock even to me but stranger things have happened. I’d be happy with podium.”
However, he pointed out that the squads that the big teams had brought had been geared towards the team time trial in appreciation of the fact that the stage will likely be decisive for the overall race.
Former time trial World Champions Rohan Dennis and Tony Martin were selected by Ineos and Jumbo respectively. And Israel Start Up Nation have British champion time triallist Alex Dowsett in their ranks.
Also counting against the British outfit is that four riders from the team suffered crashes on the first day of racing and one other has been struggling with stomach issues which could dent their chances.
But they are well prepared. “Dan has crunched the numbers,” said Sturgess. “There are spreadsheets on spreadsheets, and sub-spreadsheets… He’s got the positioning of the riders in the line-up and who needs to be doing what, where and for how long.”
>>> Mathieu van der Poel cleared to race again as back injury threatens rest of 2021 season
Bigham added: “One kilo on all the bikes is worth two seconds over the course. One watt average collectively is worth one second across the course. The finish is pretty chewy, it's a three minute full gas berg where you’ve got to ride 500 watts or more.”
A good ride is likely to last 20 minutes, but if they’re able to pull off a win the memories will last a lifetime.
-
-
Vuelta a España 2021 team ratings: How did each team perform?
We rate each team's performance at the 2021 Vuelta a España
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Scribe takes steps towards circular economy with wheel trade in scheme
Discounts of up to 40 percent off a new wheelset, and refurbished wheels to be sold on eBay
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Robin Carpenter takes shock solo victory from breakaway on stage two of Tour of Britain 2021
The American was the strongest of a five-man break who were given a huge advantage by the peloton
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mathieu van der Poel cleared to race again as back injury threatens rest of 2021 season
The Dutchman still has big plans for the last few months of the year, but will his back hold up under the strain
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'I was not at my normal level': Anna van der Breggen pulls out of European Championships after poor showing in Spain
The double world champion does not know why she is not on her usual unbeatable form in her final season before retirement
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
‘I learned about suffering’ - Egan Bernal and Adam Yates reflect on mixed Vuelta a España for Ineos Grenadiers
The British WorldTour squad left the race without a reason to celebrate, but have taken hope from the final Grand Tour of the season
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Movistar react to result of Vuelta a España after drama in final week
It was a bizarre close for the Spanish squad, after López abandoned in protest and Mas equalled his best ever finish
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour of Britain 2021: Everything you need to know about the week-long race
This year's race will take the peloton from Cornwall, through Wales, before finishing in Scotland
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Wout van Aert unsure of targeting Tour of Britain GC after opening stage win
‘It gives me morale to start like that,’ said the Belgian as he prepare for World Championships
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Evie Richards didn't think first MTB World Cup victory would come so quickly after World Championships win
The British rider has hit amazing form, taking her first elite World Cup win days after the Worlds title
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •