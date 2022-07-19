Can you Everest in one month? CW5000 July challenges
Get your climbing legs into gear and see if you can reach 8,849 meters through July
Every month we set our CW5000 riders two challenges, each one designed to mix up someone's riding, and help inspire them to get out and closer to the 5,000 mile target.
Everesting was a big challenge during lockdown as the British and outright record for the challenge got beaten over and over. But while the record attempts have backed off since last year, it's still a fun cycling challenge.
The recognised Everesting challenge is to complete a ride that from start to finish gains the same elevation as Mount Everest - 8,849 metres.
>>>>It's free to sign up to the CW5000, and never too late!
Riders who aim to do that in as short a time as possible typically find a climb with a gradient of around 11 per cent and ride up and down it continuously until they have gained that vertical height and the overall distance ridden can go over 200 miles depending on the climb used.
But we're not asking you to to do that. Instead we are challenging you to gain 8,849 vertical metres throughout the month. That's around 2,200 metres of elevation gain every week.
>>>>See who has already completed the challenge this year
To see whether or not your normal level of riding would allow you to gain this height, it's worth checking back on previous months of riding to see how much climbing you amassed. Then divide this by the miles you rode that month and work out whether or not you need to up your mileage, or search out some hills, to gain the elevation.
Challenge number two is one big week of riding - 200 miles. This is our biggest weekly mileage challenge in a while, but if you're not going to get a big week of riding in during the summer, when will you?
>>>>2022 Finishers medals available to buy now!
200 miles in seven days is a big ask, and you don't need us to do the maths for you to work out how many miles that is each day.
We recommend one big ride of close to 100 miles and three or four smaller rides through the week. Virtual miles count for this one of course, so do chuck in a few hours on the turbo if it helps.
Good luck to everyone taking these challenges. Don't forget to let us know how you managed them whether in glorious success or heroic failure. You can post about your rides in the CW5000 private Facebook group where you'll find likeminded people to support you, or email us with details via cycling@futurenet.com
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He fell in love with cycling 1989, started racing in the UK in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. As editor of Cycling Weekly he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with two Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races.
-
-
Hugo Houle rides to first Canadian Tour de France victory in 34 years in memory of his brother
The Israel-Premier Tech rider won his first ever professional road race on Tuesday
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Marc Soler misses Tour de France time cut: 'I wanted to vomit every time the pace quickened'
The Spaniard leaves Tadej Pogačar with only two mountain domestiques
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
CW5000 finishers medals now available to order
Ridden 5,000 miles this year? Then you can order your CW5000 finishers medal and celebrate your achievement
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
Get out and log your longest ride: Your CW5000 June challenges
Two big challenges to make the most of the best month of the year (for cyclists at least)
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
CW5000 2022 finishers club
Find out who has completed our 5,000 mile challenge, and when they did it. Keep logging your miles if you want to be added
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
Climb your way to more miles: CW5000 May challenges
Two more challenges to inspire your riding through May, both designed to push your riding a little further
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
CW5000 sunset sunrise challenge photos
The CW5000 March challenge of getting a sunrise or sunset image got people riding out to some scenic spots with their camera phones
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
Little sleep, pace partners and Haribo. How Ross Duncan rode 5,000 miles in one month
Ross Duncan set himself the challenge of riding 5,000 miles in January, eventually hitting the target with minutes to spare.
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
CW5000 February challenges: Group rides and a seven-day test
With January ticked off and the end of winter slowly but surely coming into view it’s time to move on to your next two challenges.
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
Pedalling squares: Inside the world of tile-bagging
Set a cyclist a bizarre and near-impossible challenge and they’ll go to any lengths to achieve it. So it is with the intrepid band of tile-baggers seeking to cover the globe in tyre tracks one mile square tile at a time, writes James Shrubsall
By James Shrubsall • Published