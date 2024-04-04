Cargo brand to replace 22,000 bikes in mass recall

Safety concerns have led customers to seek legal advice

A Babboe bike in Amsterdam in 2013
(Image credit: Andy Mabbett via Wikimedia Commons)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

Dutch cargo brand Babboe has said it will replace 22,000 bikes as part of a mass product recall. 

Last month, authorities in the Netherlands ordered Babboe to stop selling certain cargo models due to defects and safety concerns. An original recall of two models was issued, understood to affect around 10,000 people, but this has since been extended. 

