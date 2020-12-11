Cargo Cage with integrated bottle opener launched by Tailfin

Perhaps best known for the unique AeroPack seat pack system, Tailfin has now released its take on the classic bikepacking cargo cage – and it comes with a couple of party tricks.

Utilising a modular design, the Cargo Cage can be used simply as a cradle for longer items, such as tent poles or fishing rods. Alternatively, a “Load Chip” – which features an integrated bottle opener – can be slotted into the base of the cage, providing support for heavier loads like water kegs or fuel bottles. But really, your imagination is the limit when it comes to what can be carried with the cage.

CNC machined from 7075-T6 aluminium, Tailfin say this makes the cage “stronger and far less likely to fail in use, compared to welded or sheet metal versions.”

The edges have also been chamfered so as to “ensure zero risk of damage to soft bags or straps”. Speaking of straps, the integrated guides have been designed specifically to play well with Voile cargo straps – although other straps will, of course, still work.

The shape has been designed to make it easy to mount the Cargo Cage anywhere on the bike. Fork legs, the main triangle, underside of the downtube as well as the support struts of Tailfin’s AeroPack rear bag are all fair game. Thought has also been given to ensure that the width of the Cargo Cage is compatible with all crank Q-factors when mounted on the underside of the downtube.

Two sizes of cages are offered: the small weighs a claimed 68g and has three mounting points, while the large is claimed to be 90g and comes with four mounting points – although both cages only need to be secured using two bolts.

The Tailfin Cargo Cage is available to buy from www.tailfin.cc in Tailfin Black only. The Small costs £39 (€45 / $55) and the Large £45 (€50 / $60)