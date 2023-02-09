Check out Dan Bigham's split paint job World Championship winning track bike

Returning to the Grenchen velodrome where he broke the Hour Record last August, Dan Bigham made sure all eyes were on him during team pursuit qualifying at the Euros on Wednesday, as he deployed a freshly painted Pinarello Bolide.

One side is hot pink, which stands out enough, but the bike is actually dual coloured, with the other side in black. This ties in with the Princeton Carbonworks wheels branding, which means the whole thing is pink-and-black themed. It is a seriously smart looking piece of kit, which just seems fast.

The British rider set a new Hour Record at the Tissot Veoldrome in Grenchen, Switzerland, last year, although that was later smashed by his Ineos Grenadiers colleague Filippo Ganna.

The Bolide was in action at the European Track Championships , as the GB team qualified second behind Italy in the team pursuit.

(Image credit: Dan Bigham)

The bike's cockpit is from Most, Pinarello's component subsidiary, and is custom-moulded and then 3D-printed. In black and pink, it looks even more exclusive.

It is the same bike that Ganna and Bigham rode to Hour Record glory in 2022, and the one that Bigham then won the World Championship team pursuit title on, along with Ollie Wood, Ethan Hayter and Ethan Vernon.

When he beat the Hour Record, Bigham's bike had Wattshop Cratus Aero cranks and a 64T chainring, which he paired with a 14T Cratus sprocket at the rear. The two were connected by a low-friction Izumi Kai chain.

There have been some cool paint jobs in professional cycling over the years, mainly for national or world champions, but Bigham's Bolide will take some beating.

Take a look at more of the bike below; one interesting feature is the ridges on the seatpost and seat tube.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Dan Bigham) (Image credit: Dan Bigham) (Image credit: Dan Bigham) (Image credit: Dan Bigham)

At the Euros, he is riding alongside Wood, Vernon, and Charlie Tanfield, and will hope to add to his medal haul later on Thursday as the first round and finals take place.

On Wednesday, GB won silver medals in the men's and women's team sprints, with Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant losing out to Germany and Ali Fielding, Jack Carlin, Hamish Turnbull and Joe Truman finishing behind the Netherlands.