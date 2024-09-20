Uzbek Tour de France Femmes strugglers Tashkent City PCT disband - reports

The surprise qualifier for the TDFF is no longer

Tashkent City Women&#039;s PCT at UAE Tour 2024
Pictured earlier in the year at the UAE Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images / Dario Belingheri)
When Yanina Kuskova rolled across the line on top of Alpe d'Huez in this year's Tour de France Femmes, she did so alone. At least in terms of her Tashkent City Women's team, for whom Kuskova was the sole rider left in the race.

Her team-mates had all abandoned – four of them after the first stage – leading to questions as to why and how the team came to be riding. 

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

