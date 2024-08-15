Tashkent may be out of their depth at the Tour de France Femmes, but damned if I'm not rooting for lone rider Yanina Kuskova to finish

"I'm confident I can finish the Tour de France. I want to show the world that Uzbekistan cycles too," the 22-year-old says

Yanina Kuskova
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
News

For the ­Tashkent City Women’s Pro Cycling Team, just getting to the start line of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was already a win. The development team from Uzbekistan received an invitation to be one of the 22 teams competing at the world's biggest women's race after finishing 19th in the International Cycling Union ranking at the end of 2023 and netting a wildcard spot for the Tour.

However, their entry did not come without controversy. Other teams at the Women's Continental level questioned the legitimacy of Tashkent's UCI points, many of which were accumulated in lesser-known events far from the main racing circuits. The UCI took note of these concerns and revised the points accordingly. Still, thanks to the folding of the longstanding TIBCO-SVB team, the merging of Liv Racing TeqFind and Jayco-AlUla teams, and Tashkent’s point-gathering endeavours, the team found itself in Rotterdam on August 12th — their barely branded campervan hiding in the shadows of the gleaming team buses and fleet of support vehicles of the Women's WorldTour elite.

North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

