Cycling in England remains at pre-pandemic levels, with men riding much more

Cycling in England has returned to pre-pandemic levels, after the boom period, government data has shown.

According to the National Travel Survey, published on Wednesday by the Department for Transport, riding bikes made up just 2% of trips and just 1% of distance travelled in 2023, not an increase since 2019. Also, the average person made just 15 trips and travelled 47 miles by bike, down from its peak of 20 trips and 88 miles during 2020.

