Eddy Merckx 'wouldn't have had a problem' with Cavendish beating his Tour de France stage victory record
The 'Manx Missile' equalled the great Belgian's record at the Grand Boucle as he won four stages
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
Eddy Merckx has said he "wouldn't have had a problem with it if Mark Cavendish had beaten [his] record" for the most stage wins at the Tour de France.
The 2021 Tour was a magical one for Cavendish. Back with Deceuninck - Quick-Step and with the best lead-out man in the world, Michael Mørkøv, he was almost unstoppable in the sprints.
The 'Manx Missile' won four stages on his way to taking the green points jersey for the second time in his career, levelling the stage win record at the race set by Merckx in 1975.
>>> 'He turned pro too early': Eddy Merckx just can't stop commenting on Evenepoel
In an interview with Het Nieuwsblad, Merckx said: "I wouldn't say Mark is the greatest sprinter of all time, but he is one of the greatest.
"There have been so many top sprinters, who have also won many stages. But he's a really nice guy and I wouldn't have had a problem with it if he had beaten my record. I have a lot of appreciation for Cavendish."
Cavendish took 10 wins in 2021 with four coming at the Tour of Turkey, thus breaking his almost four year draught with him going on to take the four at the Tour as well as a stage of the Tour of Belgium and Sparkassen Münsterland Giro.
The 36-year-old was also recently announced to be staying with Deceuninck - Quick-Step for another year with the team changing its name to Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.
In the announcement, Cavendish said: "I am incredibly proud and happy to have agreed a new deal with Deceuninck – Quick-Step.
"One year ago, when I came to the team, I did not hide my admiration for what this team does and how happy I was to be back here. I knew from my first time here that this squad has a unique family feeling, and it is a culture that remains to this day.
"The last 12 months have been phenomenal and the support that I have had from the team and the staff has made me very emotional at times. I am really looking forward to making some more special memories together over the next 12 months."
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
Arkéa-Samsic manager says they are 'at the gates of the WorldTour' with aims to join in 2023
The team of Nairo Quintana will get an automatic invite to every WorldTour race in 2022
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Men's time trial at 2022 World Championships could be limited to 30km due to being the same distance as women's race
The Worlds return to Australia for the first time since 2010
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Tour de France 'Opi-Omi' spectator avoids jail sentence after causing stage one crash
The woman initially went into hiding, later admitting that she felt "ashamed"
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
'He turned pro too early': Eddy Merckx just can't stop commenting on Evenepoel
The cycling legend has happily voiced his opinion on the young Belgian multiple times during the rider's short career
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Armed men break into Mark Cavendish's family home during aggravated burglary
The British rider was recovering from his Ghent Six crash at his family home in Essex, when burglars broke in with weapons
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
WATCH: Emotional behind the scenes footage of Mark Cavendish's first stage win at the 2021 Tour de France
His reaction to victory on stage four is a part of a docuseries created by Deceuninck - Quick-Step
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mark Cavendish signs one-year contract extension with Deceuninck - Quick-Step
The Manxman has finally put pen to paper on a new deal that keeps him at the Belgian team until the end of 2022
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mark Cavendish suffers two broken ribs and collapsed lung in Six Days of Ghent crash
The Briton spent the night in an ICU in hospital following the collision at Kuipke Velodrome
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mark Cavendish FaceTimes man who got tattoo of him: 'What have you done?'
Paul James was in the cinema when Mark Cavendish phoned him
By Jonny Long • Published
-
'I hope he doesn't think I'm some fanatic weirdo': Man fulfils promise to get Mark Cavendish tattoo if he won another race
Paul James has paid homage to the sprinter's comeback with a tattoo of the Tour de France green jersey winner
By Jonny Long • Published