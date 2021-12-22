Filippo Ganna: 'I will attack the Hour Record at sea level - that gives me more satisfaction'
The Italian also wants success at the Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix and San-Remo
By Ryan Dabbs published
Filippo Ganna isn't lacking motivation heading into 2022. While he confirmed he will attempt the Hour Record, should the circumstances be right, he also has his sights set on success at Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour de France.
Speaking at the Giro d'Onore, the Italian cycling federation's annual awards ceremony, Ganna revealed he plans to attempt the oft-discussed Hour Record. The Italian rider has often suggested he will challenge Victor Campenaerts' 55.089km Hour Record, but he explained everything will have to fall perfectly into place in order to do so.
Ganna said: “We have to see if we can arrange everything exactly as I would like. I'm thinking about it and we're working on it with the team. Because if you do, we shouldn't leave anything to chance.
"In any case, I'm not going to make the attempt at height, as many advise to do. I will then attack the world Hour Record at sea level. When I do it that way, it's different and that gives me more satisfaction.”
Starting his season in Argentina at the Vuelta a San Juan at the end of January, the 25-year-old also said he is targeting both Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix next season, before expressing his desire to wear the Yellow Jersey at the Tour de France.
He said: “I dream of the yellow jersey. I would love to wear it, even if it won't be easy as it's a tough race. The first chance presents itself on the first day, in the opening time trial. Then we have to see how it goes, but I'm sure of one thing: it will be tough every day."
Ganna also delved into a highly successful 2021 season, which he is hoping to replicate somewhat with his aforementioned ambitions.
He understandably cited the Olympics and the World Championships as a highlight. In Tokyo, he picked up the team pursuit gold medal, before finishing first in the same event at the Track World Championships. He also came third in the individual pursuit at the Worlds.
The Road World Championships also presented success for Ganna, who secured first in the time trial and a third-place finish in the team relay. Add his two ITT stage wins on the Giro d'Italia, and Ganna clearly enjoyed an exceptional 2021.
