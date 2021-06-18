Five UK cities ranked in most picturesque cycling spots in the world

Five UK cities have been ranked as the most picturesque for cycling in the world, with Bristol placing among the top five.

In a study analysing more than 350,000 cycling photos on Instagram, Chiang Mai in Thailand was found to be the most picturesque, followed by Miami and Paris, with Beirut and Bristol closing out the top five.

The research, conducted by bicycle insurance website MoneyBeach.co.uk , studied Instagram hashtags to then tot up the number of cycling related photos compared to the size of the city.

Cambridge followed Bristol in sixth place, with London (eighth) the third English city to make the top 10, as Bath and Durham fleshed out the top 20 and Ireland's Dublin also made the cut in ninth.

The other cities to make the top 10 were Barcelona, Spain, and Athens, Greece, as Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Denmark's Copenhagen just missed out in 11th and 12th, respectively.

Florence in Italy followed in 13th place, before Atlanta and Seattle, making the USA the country with the second most cities in the ranking.

Closing out the top 20 were Taiwan's Taipei, Poland's Warsaw, Germany's Berlin and the UK's Oxford.

>>> Fabio Jakobsen shows off 10 new 'astonishing' teeth in latest surgery

Chiang Mai has a thriving cycling culture, with tourists hiring bikes to take in the mountain scenery and temples, while more serious local riders take on a number of hill climb competitions throughout the year.

Beach-side rides in Miami prove popular, while French cyclists enjoy taking snaps of the river Seine.

The 20 Most Picturesque Cycling Cities in the World

1. Chiang Mai, Thailand

2. Miami, USA

3. Paris, France

4. Beirut, Lebanon

5. Bristol, United Kingdom

6. Cambridge, United Kingdom

7. Barcelona, Spain

8. London, United Kingdom

9. Dublin, Ireland

10. Athens, Greece

11. Amsterdam, Netherlands

12. Copenhagen, Denmark

13. Bath, United Kingdom

14. Florence, Italy

15. Atlanta, USA

16. Seattle, USA

17. Taipei, Taiwan

18. Warsaw, Poland

19. Berlin, Germany

20. Oxford, United Kingdom