Here is the Great Britain women’s team for World Championships 2020 in Imola 

The swiftly re-arranged World Championships are just a few weeks away and the Great Britain women’s team has been confirmed.

After the Worlds in Switzerland were canceled due to coronavirus regulations, the UCI was forced to find a new venue in a short space of time, with Imola in Italy later being announced as the new host.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Taking place from September 24 to September 27, the Imola Worlds will still feature a tough climbing course similar to the one planned for Switzerland.

Lizzie Deignan will be leading the women’s road race team, as she has been on remarkable form in recent weeks with victory in the GP Plouay and La Course within the space of a few days.

The former world champion will be supported by a strong cast of riders – Lizzy Banks, Alice and Hannah Barnes, Anna Henderson and Anna Shackley.

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: “Based on what we know about the course, I am confident of a strong performance by our women’s team at this year’s road worlds.

“Despite being setback by a number of crashes this season, Lizzie is in brilliant form as we have seen in her recent victories in the UCI Women’s WorldTour events, and similarly it was fantastic to watch Lizzy Banks in the break away with Lizzie Deignan in the GP Plouay finishing in second place for a British one-two. I’m also really pleased to see academy rider Anna Shackley step into this elite squad, it will be a great development opportunity ahead of her turning professional in the new year.”

In the elite women’s time trial, British hopes will be carried by Alice Barnes and Lizzy Banks.

This year’s Worlds will only feature the elite level races for both men and women, with the junior and under-23 events being held in 2021.

Park said: “I know there is disappointment amongst our under-23 and junior riders who are unable to compete for a rainbow jersey this year, but this was the right decision for the UCI to make and they know their time will come.”

>>> Tour de France 2020: Nicolas Roche shares pictures of wounds caused by cassette in stage 10 crash

He added: “It impresses me how the number of talented British female road riders we have to select from continues to grow year on year. While there is still work to be done, it demonstrates a big step forward in the rise of women’s cycling in this country.”

Great Britain Cycling Team women’s squad for World Championships 2020

Elite Women’s Road Race

Lizzy Banks

Alice Barnes

Hannah Barnes

Lizzie Deignan

Anna Henderson

Anna Shackley

Elite Women’s Time Trial

Lizzy Banks

Alice Barnes