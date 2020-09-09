Tour de France 2020: Nicolas Roche shares pictures of wounds caused by cassette in stage 10 crash 

Sunweb’s Nicolas Roche was one of the many riders caught in crashes during a stressful stage 10 of the Tour De France.

The Irishman was caught in a fall around 70km from the finish in îl de Ré along with a lot of other riders including Sam Bewley (Mitchelton-Scott), who was forced to abandon, and Jumbo-Visma domestique Robert Gesink.

But despite looking in a terrible state immediately after the crash, needing to be helped to his feet before getting back on the bike, Roche was able to battle to the end of the stage 10 minutes down on the winners.

After the stage, Roche revealed the extent of the injuries he suffered in the falling, including a picture of the puncture wounds that were caused by a cassette in the crash.

Posting on Instagram, Roche said it was “one of those days.”

He also shared a picture of the injuries he suffered to his arm, which were caused by the teeth on the rear cogs of a bike in the fall.

Roche said: “Lovely rear cassette engraved in my arm. Nope it wasn’t a tiger.

“Thanks to the Tour de France medical centre that stitched me up tonight.”

The big crash happened in the bunch around 100km into the stage, when a rider near the back of the bunch fell in the right hand side of the road.

Other riders were unable to avoid the fall, which spread across the road.

Bewley was forced to abandon the stage with a broken wrist, which took him out of his first Tour de France.

Despite his injuries, Roche was able to finish the race and started stage 11.

There were a handful of other crashes throughout the day, with Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) also affected by falls.