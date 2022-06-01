How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné 2022: Live stream the major French stage race
Everything you need to know about catching all of the live action of the 2022 edition of the Critérium du Dauphiné on TV
The Critérium du Dauphiné gets underway on Sunday 5 June, and here's how you can live stream the French eight-stage race.
Starting in La Voulte-sur-Rhône in the southeast of the country, the 2022 Critérium du Dauphiné route sees the peloton will tackle five hilly stages, two mountain stages and an individual time trial, with the race concluding with a summit finish up Plateau de Solaison.
In 2021, Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) beat Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and his teammate Geraint Thomas overall, with the three riders finishing within 30 seconds of each other. Porte isn't expected to line up in the Dauphiné this time around, though, having just completed 18 stages at the Giro d'Italia.
Instead, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is the favourite to win at this year's edition, as he ramps up his preparations for the Tour de France.
If you aren't able to get to the hilly region of south-eastern France to watch the race roadside, your only other option is to watch the action on television. With that being said, here are all the ways you can live stream the Critérium du Dauphiné 2022.
HOW TO WATCH THE CRITÉRIUM DU DAUPHINÉ 2022 WHERE YOU ARE
- Watch the Critérium du Dauphiné live on GCN+, Discovery+ and ITV4 in the UK
- Live stream the Dauphiné in the USA, Canada and Australia on GCN+
- The Critérium du Dauphiné will be broadcast live on Discovery+ and Rai TV in Italy
WATCH THE CRITÉRIUM DU DAUPHINÉ 2022 IN THE UK
The 2022 Critérium du Dauphiné will be broadcast live in the UK, with GCN+ (opens in new tab), Discovery+ (opens in new tab) and ITV4 all showing the action.
UK viewers can live stream the action on the GCN+ service or on Discovery+ right up until the final pedal stroke in Plateau de Solaison on June 12.
Both platforms will be offering uninterrupted, ad-free digital covering on their streaming services, along with highlights and analysis shows.
To gain access to Discovery+ coverage, you can subscribe for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, access to the GCN+ also costs £39.99 a year £6.99 per month.
Alternatively, UK viewers have the option of watching each stage for free on ITV4, provided they have a TV licence.
If you’re not in the country for the Critérium du Dauphiné 2022, no problem – you can just download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and use location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.
Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.
Try out Express VPN (opens in new tab) for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.
There are other great options out there, of course, but Express VPN (opens in new tab) gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.
WATCH THE CRITÉRIUM DU DAUPHINÉ 2022 IN THE USA, CANADA AND AUSTRALIA
In the USA, you can watch the Critérium du Dauphiné live every day on GCN+, with live pictures being shown along with on demand and highlights from the French stage race. NBC Sports will also be broadcasting the event.
Canadian cycling fans will also be able to watch the race on GCN+ and Flo Bikes.
In Australia, once again, GCN+ will show the racing live every day, with highlights packages also available. Australian viewers preferring a different broadcaster can also watch all eight stages on SBS.
HOW TO WATCH THE CRITÉRIUM DU DAUPHINÉ IN EUROPE
Discovery+ and GCN+ are all available to Pan-European viewers, including from France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
In addition to Discovery+ and GCN+, Italian viewers also have the option to watch their home race on Rai sport, while Belgian viewers also have the choice of RTBF and VRT.
