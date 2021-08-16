How to watch the Vuelta a España 2021: Live stream the final Grand Tour of the season

The Vuelta a España 2021 marks the end of Grand Tour season as the peloton takes on a lap of Spain - here is how you can watch all the action.

This year’s Vuelta returns to its usual 21-stage length, after the race was shortened last year due to coronavirus, and features some of the biggest names.

Reigning champion Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has dreams of winning his third consecutive Vuelta, but he faces a challenge from Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), who just needs the red jersey to complete the full set of Grand Tour wins.

Check the full Vuelta a España start list here.

The 2021 race starts in Burgos and finishes in the Galicia region, bookended by individual time trials - here is the full route.

There are plenty of ways to watch the Vuelta, here are the best ways to view the action from the comfort of your own home:

How to watch the Vuelta a España 2021

Watch the Vuelta on Eurosport and GCN+ in the UK

Live stream the Vuelta on Peacock Premium in the US

In Canada, FloBikes will broadcast the racing live

SBS will showcase the Vuelta in Australia

Watch the Vuelta a España 2021 in the UK

The 2021 Vuelta a España will be broadcast live in the UK on the usual cycling broadcasters GCN+ and Eurosport.

You can watch the action on your TV via Eurosport with coverage starting at around 1pm each day, finishing at 5pm.

But if you want an ad-free live stream, you can watch the Vuelta on the Eurosport Player or the GCN+ app.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN+ costs £39.99 a year.

If you’re not in the country for the Vuelta a España 2021, No worries – you can just download and install a VPN and use location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Vuelta a España 2021 from outside your country

If you’re heading out of the country during the Vuelta a España 2021 - whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else - access to your chosen home broadcaster could be restricted by location.

Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal stream, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install , open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Watch the Vuelta a España in the USA, Canada and Australia

For cycling fans in the USA, the Vuelta is being broadcast live on Peacock Premium, which requires a subscription of $5 a month or $50 per year.

In Canada, FloBikes is showing the Spanish Grand Tour, with subscriptions costing $12.99 per month for one device.

For Australian fans, SBS will be showing the coverage live on Viceland and through the On Demand service.

How to live stream the Vuelta a España 2021 in Spain and the rest of Europe

In Spain, the racing will be shown by RTVE, while in France Eurosport will be showing the race.

Belgian fans can watch on Sporza and in the Netherlands NOS.