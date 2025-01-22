'I rode 900 kilometres on one leg': One rider's search for a new crank in the Mexican deserts

Ultra rider James Benson-King is not an event speaker on resilience for nothing

James Benson-king Mexico
(Image credit: James Benson-King)
James Shrubsall
By
published

If you've never tried one-legged drills on the bike, you're missing out. It's an exquisite kind of fatigue that quickly makes you realise that two legs working together add up to way more than the sum of their parts.

Such exercises can help balance out leg strength and help aid pedalling fluidity, so they say. The idea, of course, is to ensure you do the same amount on each leg – 30 seconds left, 30 seconds right, you get the idea.

