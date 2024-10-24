'If you spot a deal that looks to be good to be true, it probably is' - UK government launches 'Buy Safe, Be Safe' e-bike campaign to deter customers from rogue sellers

E-bike and e-scooters are causing fires every two days, according to the London Fire Brigade

The UK government has urged consumers to "Buy Safe, Be Safe" when purchasing e-bikes and parts, in order to avoid rogue online sellers, and stop the rise in related fires.

The campaign, launched on Thursday by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), is aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of buying faulty and unsafe e-bikes and their components.

