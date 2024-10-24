'If you spot a deal that looks to be good to be true, it probably is' - UK government launches 'Buy Safe, Be Safe' e-bike campaign to deter customers from rogue sellers

The UK government has urged consumers to "Buy Safe, Be Safe" when purchasing e-bikes and parts, in order to avoid rogue online sellers, and stop the rise in related fires.

The campaign, launched on Thursday by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), is aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of buying faulty and unsafe e-bikes and their components.

Last year, two fires a day in the UK were caused as a result of faulty e-bikes or e-scooters, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

The DBT campaign will aim to encourage consumers to only buy safe products from reputable sellers, only replace items with products recommended by the manufacturer and finally to seek professional help when converting or repairing e-bikes and e-scooters.

"E-bikes can be a great way to travel around the city, but we’ve all seen the tragic stories of unsafe e-bikes and e-scooters causing dangerous fires and taking lives," Justin Madders, the product safety minister, said in a press release.

"That’s why we’re urging everyone to check what you’re buying, check where you’re buying it from and ensure it’s safe to use."

"E-bikes have transformed our urban areas by giving people an accessible and healthy way to travel, but this is being ruined by a handful of untrustworthy online retailers," Simon Lightwood, the local transport minister, added.

"These rogue sellers not only risk bringing defective and dangerous batteries into people’s homes, but undermine confidence in active travel as a whole.

"That’s why I’m delighted that we are launching this campaign to make sure that people have peace of mind buying e-bikes and e-scooters from reliable sources."

It echoes a similar campaign, "E-Bike Positive", which was launched by some of the UK's biggest cycling organisations in August. This was created after a survey showed that battery safety concerns have put people off buying them.

Separately, the government is hoping to pass a new Product Regulation and Metrology Bill, aimed at allowing the UK to take charge of its product regulations, boosting consumer safety. The Bill aims to tackle the sharp rise in concerns over lithium-ion batteries and e-bikes.

"E-bikes and e-scooters can pose a significant fire risk and particularly the batteries used to power them have become one of London's fastest-growing fire risks," Craig Carter, LFB's assistant commissioner for prevention and protection, said. "They have destroyed homes and families have sadly lost loved ones in these fires.

"From our investigations, we know many of the fires we’ve attended have involved second-hand vehicles or the bike has been modified using parts bought online.

"At this time, there is not the same level of regulation of products for e-bikes and e-scooters sold via online marketplaces or auction sites when compared to high street shops, so we cannot be confident that products meet the correct safety standard. We understand that people are trying to save money, but if you spot a deal that looks too be good to be true, it probably is."