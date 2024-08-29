Is ‘distracted cycling’ the new ‘distracted driving’?

A German study finds that as many as 17% of cyclists use their phones at least once during a ride, and the consequences could be deadly

A man in casual streetware rides a flatbar bike while looking at a mobile phone in his right hand. He is smiling at the phone.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

For many cyclists, distracted drivers are their worst fear. With distracted driving and its consequences can come accidents, injuries, and in the absolute worst case, death. In fact, in 2019, an estimated one in five deaths involving a pedestrian, cyclist or other non-motorised road users was caused by distracted drivers.

However, negligence isn't just reserved for drivers. A study out of Germany is flipping the narrative by posing a critical question: Is distracted cycling the new distracted driving?

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

Latest