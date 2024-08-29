For many cyclists, distracted drivers are their worst fear. With distracted driving and its consequences can come accidents, injuries, and in the absolute worst case, death. In fact, in 2019, an estimated one in five deaths involving a pedestrian, cyclist or other non-motorised road users was caused by distracted drivers.

However, negligence isn't just reserved for drivers. A study out of Germany is flipping the narrative by posing a critical question: Is distracted cycling the new distracted driving?

The German Motor Vehicle Monitoring Association, DEKRA, has raised concerns about the growing prevalence of distracted cycling, pointing to smartphone usage and its increasing role in bike crashes.

"Hardly any aspect of life is not influenced by cell phone use. It's not just in the car that more and more people are reaching for their phone while driving, it's also almost always at the ready when cycling – for making calls, listening to music, texting, or navigating. DEKRA accident researchers warn that distraction increases the risk of a crash," the association states.

"For cyclists, staying focused is crucial. Distractions can be deadly."

A 2022 Federal Highway Research Institute research project, referenced in DEKRA’s press release, revealed that 10 to 17 percent of cyclists admit to using their cell phones at least once during a ride, with younger male cyclists representing the higher end of the range.

DEKRA points out that phone distractions lead to a 50 percent higher crash risk when driving. While these numbers can't be directly transferred to cyclists, the risk of bike crashes does increase significantly with phone usage.

“Anything that takes your attention away from traffic increases the risk of a crash,” emphasizes Ancona. “If you look at your cell phone for just two seconds at 25 km/h (15 mph), you're flying blind for 14 meters (46 ft) in that time. If, for example, a pedestrian steps into your path, there is no time to react, and a crash is inevitable.”

Ancona cautions against riding with just one hand unless indicating a turn or other cycling safety signal. Additionally, DEKRA cautions against wearing headphones while riding, saying that riders can miss “acoustic information” that can help them sense where cars and other riders may be located around them.

The dangers of distracted cycling are well-documented. A 2019 study of German cyclists found that 22.7% of the participants engaged in “secondary tasks,” such as looking at a smartphone or wearing headphones while riding. The study also found that engaging in a secondary task while riding correlated with less frequent helmet use.

Similarly, a 2010 study found that using a mobile phone while riding coincided with reduced riding speed, reduced peripheral vision performance and increased risk and mental effort ratings. According to the study, text messaging while riding had the largest negative impact on cycling performance.

The takeaway is that when it comes to traffic safety, whether you're driving or riding a bike, distracted behaviour leads to an increased risk of a crash or collision.

The best practice is to pull over to a safe location before checking your messages, making a phone call or snapping a photo. Do so while stationary and off the road. By maintaining your focus and avoiding distractions, you protect not only yourself but also contribute to the overall safety of all road users.





