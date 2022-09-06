'It's great to see cycling fashion get some recognition' - NewJeans K-pop star rocks cycling jersey

When was the last time you saw someone wearing cycling clothing off the bike?

Maybe they’d popped into a shop in search of a cold drink mid-ride. Maybe they were stood at the roadside, cheering on the pros as they raced past.

Or maybe, just maybe, they were performing their latest K-pop song, live on national television, sporting their favourite training jersey.

If the latter seems far-fetched, it's not. This is exactly what Hyein, one of the five members of K-pop girl group NewJeans, did last month on Korean TV channel Inkigayo.

Paired with pink acid wash jeans and a clunky set of Nike Air Jordan hi top trainers, the singer donned a black jersey from Australian brand MAAP as she danced along to her group’s latest song, ‘Attention’.

Cycling clothing, it appears, has entered the fashion zeitgeist.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly, MAAP co-founder Oli Cousins said: “It’s great to see MAAP and cycling fashion in general get some recognition.

“A lot of MAAP’s early inspiration came from surf and skate fashion so it’s cool to see it go full circle with us playing our part in that world.”

So, you might be wondering, what are the benefits of wearing a jersey on stage? According to Cousins, there are many.

“Apart from the obvious advantages of stealing the limelight from your fellow bandmates, all of our jerseys are highly technical garments.

“Breathable, moisture wicking fabrics will keep you cool under the bright lights no matter how energetic the dance routine may be. Internal elastic waist hems with silicone grippers ensure there’s never any risk of wardrobe malfunction and summer festival appearances are no issue with SPF50+ sun protection.”

It seems a wonder, then, that only now singers are clocking on to performance cycling clothing.

That said, Hyein is not the first to latch onto the trend. In June, pop singer Billie Eilish wore Lycra shorts and shin tape on stage at Glastonbury, leaving aerodynamicist Dan Bigham pondering if she had discovered new gains in wind tunnel testing.

Cycling clothing also infiltrated the fashion houses earlier this year, with Zara releasing their own ‘strappy cycling culottes’ and Gregg’s (yes, the baker) selling branded cycling shorts through high street retailer Primark.

Now, it's worked its way into K-pop.

Though the extent of Hyein's cycling wardrobe is unknown, don't be surprised to see her show up for her next performance in aero socks and a windproof gilet.