'It's very unhelpful for UK cycling... it's a misunderstanding of cycling fans' - reaction to the end of Eurosport

Pro cycling fans in the UK and Ireland will have to pay £30.99 a month from the end of February if they want to watch live action

A TV camera motorbike follows the peloton at the Tour of Luxembourg in 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

The news that Eurosport will disappear in the UK and Ireland, with cycling moving to TNT Sports from the end of February, has not been popular.

From 28 February, those wishing to watch live cycling will have to subscribe to TNT Sports, which on its own is £30.99 a month. Until now, Eurosport has been offered at no extra cost to Sky TV and Virgin Media customers in the UK, while Discovery+ passes have cost £6.99 a month.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1