Alejandro Valverde to have street named after him in Spain

The world champion will be honoured by his hometown

Alejandro Valverde will be honoured in the wake of his World Championship victory by having a street in his hometown named after him.

Valverde claimed the rainbow jersey in Austria last month after years of trying.

City bosses in his birthplace Murcia announced on Monday that the 38-year-old would be given a further honour as a street will be named after him.

Avenue de Alicante will be renamed Alejandro Valverde Avenue to celebrate the world champion, reports Spanish newspaper AS.

>>> Simon Yates becomes first Brit to win the WorldTour individual classification

The Board of Speakers of the City of Murcia agreed on Monday to change the name of the road, which shares a junction with Avenida Miguel Induráin.

Valverde was born in Las Lumberas area of Murcia, just 10 minutes from the road that will be named after him.

The 38-year-old won his first World Championship in Innsbruck, Austria last month after besting his rivals in a four-man sprint.

This season, Valverde won overall at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, the Abu Dhabi Tour, the Volta a Catalunya. and La Route d’Occitanie.

After riding in podium position for most of the Vuelta a España, Valverde finished fifth overall before taking his first rainbow jersey in Austria two weeks later.

>>> Tour de France 2019 route: Five summit finishes rumoured for 100th anniversary of the yellow jersey

Valverde said he wants to race until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when he will be 40 years old.

He has already examined the Yorkshire 2019 World Championship course and the Olympic road race in Tokyo.

The road race in Japan climbs on the slopes of Mount Fuji and includes 4865 metres of climbing. Innsbruck’s course totalled to 4670 metres.

Valverde turned professional in 2002 and spent his first four years with Team Kelme.

Team Movistar has supported him since.

His contract runs through 2019, but the Spanish WorldTour team is expected to keep Valverde as long as he wants to race.