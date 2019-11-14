Arkéa-Samsic to race on Canyon bikes in 2020

Arkéa-Samsic have announced a partnership with Canyon bikes for the 2020 season, signing a two-year contract beginning on January 1. The French team will switch from Spanish brand BH, whose bikes the team rode in 2019 following a spell on Look bikes before that.

The second division team are currently not riding at a WorldTour level but with a roster of top level athletes that includes Warren Barguil, Nacer Bouhanni and Nairo Quintana it’s clear the team will have eyes on riding the sport’s biggest races.

Currently they may only ride Grand Tour races such as the Tour de France upon invitation from the organiser.

The team’s ambition to race at the top level is recognised by Roman Arnold, the founder of Canyon bikes who said: “with Warren Barguil, Nairo Quintana, Nacer Bouhanni and their team-mates, Arkéa-Samsic is a formation composed of riders with very high potential for the next season. They will bring the immensity of their talent, their experience and their desire to win on the road.”

The riders will have access to the German brand’s lightweight bike the Canyon Ultimate, the Canyon Aeroad model and the brand’s time-trial bike the Speedmax.

On the partnership, Emmanuel Hubert, general manager of Arkéa-Samsic said: “Working closely with a leading company in the cycling industry such as Canyon, and becoming one of the ambassadors on the professional circuit is a great pride for Arkéa-Samsic. Canyon carries the DNA of the champions and is constantly working to perfect its bikes and the technology associated with them”.

The Canyon Ultimate pictured is Warren Barguil’s French national champion bike which is sponsored by Shimano, running a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and deep section Dura-Ace wheels. He also uses a Sella Italia saddle.

For Nairo Quintana the bikes will be familiar, having raced on Canyon bikes during his time at Movistar.