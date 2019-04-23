Assault and dangerous driving charges for jeweller who knocked London’s first cycling mayor from his bike

A 28-year-old man faces two charges having allegedly knocked former cycling czar, Andrew Gilligan, off his bike last year.

Hatton Garden jeweller Chukwudi Uzorh was due to appear before City of London magistrates today – facing charges of assault with a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

Uzorh allegedly used his black Nissan Juke car to attack the senior Sunday Times correspondent Gilligan, on April 4 last year, in Bishopsgate, London.

Gilligan required treatment at the Royal London Hospital and was left with cuts down his shins.

The 50-year-old former Evening Standard journalist helped to begin the construction of London’s network of cycle superhighways.

Gilligan left that role after the election of Sadiq Khan to the Mayor’s office in 2016.

Camden based Uzorh was arrested after the alleged assault, and released while under police investigation. He has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

Last week Sport England’s Active Lives survey showed an alarming decline in outdoor cycling.

Whilst activity levels are up across the country, cycling for travel was down by 98,000 to 3.1 million, whilst cycling for leisure and sport has seen a drop of 257,000 people to 6.1 million.

British Cycling Policy Manager Nick Chamberlin blamed the speed of traffic, close passes and potholes for the downturn.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to encourage those who don’t currently cycle to get on a bike…While cycling remains statistically safe, traffic speed, close passing or potholes can often make riding a bike in Britain intimidating and unpleasant, especially for those who are trying it for the first time,” Chamberlain commented.