Astana’s Omar Fraile injured in car crash

The Spaniard and his girlfriend were both in the car during the incident

Astana’s Omar Fraile has been involved in a car crash after a criterium in Spain.

Fraile and his girlfriend were both in the car during the collision and were both injured.

The 28-year-old Spaniard is suffering from back pains and a rib fracture and his partner will need surgery for her injuries, according to the team.

Fraile was returning from a criterium in Madrid when he was involved in the crash on Sunday.

Their injuries are not life threatening.

>>> Esteban Chaves will return to racing in February after eight month break due to illness

Astana said: “Omar Fraile and his girlfriend were involved in a car accident on Sunday, driving back from a criterium in Madrid.

“They both have non-life-threatening injuries, with Omar having back pains and a fissured rib.

“His girlfriend will have surgery due to six broken ribs and a broken vertebrae.

“We wish them both a speedy recovery from this shocking accident.”

News of the crash emerged on Twitter on Monday when Astana released a statement.

Fraile had a strong 2018 season, picking up stage wins at the Tour de France, Tour de Romandie and the Tour of the Basque Country.

He is not the only pro to suffer injuries during the off-season.

Katusha-Alpecin’s Rick Zabel needed surgery after coming down hard while on a training ride with friends.

The 24-year-old, son of retired sprinter Erik, crashed on a leafy bike path, breaking his collarbone.

Dimension Data’s Mark Renshaw has also suffered a nasty injury during winter training.

The lead-out rider endured a nasty break after he was hit by a car on a training ride.

Australian Renshaw will miss the start of the 2019 season, having suffering a broken pelvis in the crash.