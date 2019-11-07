Canadian cyclist rides almost 1,000km on Zwift in 24 hours

A Canadian cyclist has broken the 24-hour Zwift distance record, riding almost 1,000km on the static trainer in one session.

Ed Veal, from Ontario, spent a full day on the turbo trainer in front of crowds at the 2019 Splunk Conference as part of the charity drive.

The 43-year-old pro rider put up some absolutely staggering numbers during the ride, travelling 952.6 virtual kilometres and breaking the Zwift 24-hour distance record.

Veal, who rode in the team pursuit at the 2016 World Track Championships, took on the challenge with data analysis company Splunk, which also sponsors the Trek-Segafredo WorldTour team.

After his amazing ride on October 22, Veal told Splunk: “[Finishing was] hands down one of the best moments of my life. I mean, of course, your body is exhausted at that point, but the adrenaline from accomplishing this goal, along with all the cheers and support from the crowd, I felt great.

“The first eight hours were really fantastic. I felt great, we were at pace, and I was getting good breaks in. Somewhere around the eight to 12-hour mark my stomach turned and the idea of eating became really unappealing.

“24 hours was extremely challenging, but I honestly really enjoyed it.”

Veal needed to take in 800 calories an hour to maintain his target pace, as he held between 220 and 230 watts for the duration.

His pacing worked out perfectly, as he held 221w for the entire 23 hours, 17 minutes, and 35 seconds of moving time over the Watopia course.

Thanks to the efforts of Veal and 260 other participants at the event, Splunk will donate $30,000 (£23,000) to the cycling advocacy group People for Bikes.

Veal added: “I love this. Truthfully, when I got off the bike, the last thing I wanted to hear about was potentially doing it again. But yes, I’ve already thought about bigger, better, longer, faster.

“I would love to do this again, especially when it involves a good cause.”