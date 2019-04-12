Cofidis have changed the cycling social media game

What do you think of when the name Cofidis crops up? Perennial Tour de France breakaway team that rarely secure a stage win? The current home of sprinting enigma Nacer Bouhanni?

Or perhaps you own a random Cofidis key ring from when you watched the Tour de France caravan pass by, still not having any idea what ‘Cofidis’ actually do? (They are a financial services company just to let you know).

However after we came across this Tweet, we’ve seen the French Pro Continental in a new light.

So, with 595 gifs to look over on the Team Cofidis official gif channel, we decided to show you some of the highlights.

1. Lead outs are so easy in gif form.

2. Oh stop it, you big flirt!

3. Forget about mic drops, it’s all about, erm, ‘bottle drops’?

4. Beast mode activated.

5. Salt Bae gifs are still doing the rounds.

6. Not sure if this is a preplanned gif idea or his phone just rang mid-filming.

7. Not sure how often this one will be used.

8. Two, one, one, go!

9. But first, let me take a selfie.

10. The Dragon Ball Z and cycling community may be small but Cofidis have it covered!

Who knows it may well see them gain a whole wave of supporters ahead of this weekend’s Paris-Roubaix, even if it doesn’t you’ll probably never look at Geoffrey Soupe the same way ever again.