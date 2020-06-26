Council responds to backlash after removing cycle lane because drivers complained

The council that removed a cycle lane after 48 hours because drivers complained has responded to the backlash.

Trafford Council has been criticised after it scrapped a pop-up cycle lane which had been installed to get more people cycling as coronavirus lockdown is eased.

The temporary lane in Sale, just outside Manchester, was put in place last weekend but was taken down shortly after because motorists complained about the traffic.

Leader of the council, Andrew Western, has now responded to the criticism and offered an explanation as to why the lane was removed.

Councillor Western said: “Since the easing of lockdown, the traffic situation in Sale was becoming unmanageable so we have taken the decision to pull back the cycle lanes to Dane Road.

“We had followed government advice to re-designate road space for walking and cycling and the scheme progressed with only minimal disruption to traffic in the initial stages.

“This has now changed so we have listened to people’s opinions and acted accordingly.”

The lane on the A56 near Sale was part of a seven-mile stretch of new cycle paths between Manchester city centre and Altrincham, but the lanes have now been scaled back to Sale town centre.

One driver claimed it took him an hour to drive two miles on the A56 because of the lane.

With workers urged to avoid public transport where possible and fears that more people could be jumping in cars for their commutes, authorities across the country have been working fast to make the roads safer for cyclists.

To get more people on bikes, the government has announced a £2 billion investment in cycling and walking, councils have been given new powers to stop drivers parking in cycle lanes, and pop-up cycle lanes have been put in place.

Trafford Council said it is working with Transport for Greater Manchester to provide an alternative cycle route from Sale through to Altrincham.