Cycling version of Monopoly to be released

A cycling version of Monopoly is set to be released in Belgium, with fans able to enjoy the popular board game with a twist as iconic racing landmarks replace the original London locations.

Gone are Old Kent Road, Pall Mall and Mayfair and in come the Roubaix velodrome, Poggio di San Remo, as well as the Koppenberg and Carrefour de l’Arbre.

Instead of watching Luke Rowe and Tony Martin trying to take chunks out of each other at the Tour de France, you’ll be able to fight your very own family members when they land on the Oude Kwaremont where you just placed a hotel on.

The game, which is available in either French or Dutch, will be released in November 2020, will feature the most famous passages of the spring Classics.

“Monopoly Koers Course” is also offering fans the opportunity, via an online poll, to decide which location gets to be the most expensive place on the board. Fans can currently pre-order the game, while a temporary Father’s Day offer includes a Philippe Gilbert cap being sent out prior to the game’s arrival later in the year.

Gilbert and Remco Evenepoel adorn the cover, while the game’s developers promise that more details will be revealed in the run-up to the release.

“Monopoly Koers Course is the ideal way to relive the most famous passages from your favorite spring Classics,” reads the description from the creators on the game’s website. “Just think of legendary duels at La Redoute, the marches on the Muur or that one flat tire at Carrefour de l’Arbre. Visit the Place Kwaremont, go for a spin on the Roubaix Velodrome, climb the Poggio and get a bonus! This Monopoly edition takes you to all the beauty that the spring races have to offer.

“This unique edition is the must-have for every cycling fanatic or supporter! Have fun and see each other at the finish?!”