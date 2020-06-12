Ferrari driver crashes £250k super car after swerving to miss cyclist

A Ferrari driver wrote off his £250,000 Ferrari after swerving to avoid a cyclist.

The incident happened in the A25 in Albury, Surrey and a witness has recounted the moment the driver hit a kerb and collided with a tree.

Luckily the cyclist and the driver, described as an “elderly male”, were both unhurt in the crash.

The witness told The Sun newspaper: “The Ferrari is a write-off. It’s unbelievable the damage done.

“Half of the front of the car was caved in, with branches protruding into the vehicle.

“One of sides of the Ferrari came off and there were scratches and dents everywhere.

“Miraculously there was no-one injured.”

According to the witness, the Ferrari driver was following three cyclists riding single file on a narrow road, when the driver began to overtake.

One of the cyclists reportedly then pulled out of the line to ride alongside the lead rider and the Ferrari driver swerved “in a split-second” to avoid the cyclist, hit the kerb and lost control of the car.

The Ferrari was a red 488 Pista, one of just 3,500 made around the world with a top speed of 210mph, with prices starting at £250,000.

This Cycling Weekly reported that the family of a cyclist killed on Yorkshire roads have said “he was stolen from us far too early.”

Adrian Hornby died after he was hit by a car travelling in the same direction and was left with serious head injuries.

Mr Hornby, 57, is believed to have been the third cyclist killed on Yorkshire roads during the coronavirus lockdown, The Yorkshire Post reports.

Mr Hornby, from Leeds, was travelling along Harewood Avenue (A659) towards Wetherby on at around 8.20am on Wednesday, May 27 when he was hit by a Volkswagen Golf.

He was rushed to hospital but died more than a week later, on Sunday, June 7.

The driver is assisting police with their enquiries.

West Yorkshire Police is investigating the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.