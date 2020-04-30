Here are the new lockdown rules in France as cyclists are allowed outside again

The French government have published their new lockdown rules, as cyclists will be allowed back out onto the roads for the first time since March.

France has been in coronavirus lockdown since March 17 as authorities banned recreational cycling and other non-essential activities in an attempt to control the pandemic.

But the country will now be easing restrictions from May 11, with cyclists finally being allowed to venture outside once again, although with some caveats.

The French sports ministry has now published the list of restrictions on cycling.

Individual sports can be practiced outside from May 11 in authorised open spaces, but only if people respect the rules of social distancing.

Activities can be done without a time limit, within 100km of your home, and with no more than 10 people.

Cyclists must also stay at least 10 metres apart.

The French sports ministry has also issued guidance for professional athletes living in the nation, like Chris Froome who lives near Nice.

Professionals have permission to resume high-intensity exercise from May 11, but exclusively by exercising on their own and while respecting distancing.

The ministry said: “After a period of two months of confinement, this phase will have to be part of a progressive approach to avoid injuries and any contamination, and according to a precise medical and health protocol drawn up by the Ministry of Sports with the sports federations and leagues under the authority of the Ministry of Health.”

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe recently announced that no major sporting events (more than 5,000 people) can take place before September, which could impact the Tour de France, due to start on August 29.

France, Italy and Spain are all expected to ease their strict lockdowns next month.

Meanwhile in the UK lockdown conditions remain in place, however we have experienced far less stringent rules, with people still allowed to exercise outside once a day.