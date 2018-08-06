Jan Ullrich says he’s in therapy following arrest in Mallorca for ‘forceful entry and threats’

The Tour de France winner was arrested on Saturday for threatening his neighbour, German actor and director Til Schweiger

Jan Ullrich says he is receiving therapy for issues that led to his arrest on Friday in Mallorca.

Ullrich was arrested by Spanish police for “forceful entry and threats” to his neighbour on the island, German actor and director Til Schweiger.

The German reportedly jumped over the fence into Schweiger’s property while the director held a party for the completion of his latest film, which Ullrich was not invited to.

Spanish media reported that 44-year-old threatened his neighbour with a broom, however Ullrich told German newspaper Bild that he only wanted to say goodbye to Schweiger and that he jumped the fence because no-one heard his calls.

“I called, nobody listened to me, so I went into the property, ” Ullrich said, adding that there was a fighting talk with those he met on Schweiger’s property before someone “jumped at me with a Kung Fu kick.” Ullrich said he was ready to apologise to Schweiger although expected one in return.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.

The 1997 Tour de France winner was questioned by a judge in Palma on Saturday but was later released, having been handed a restraining order.

On his return home, Ullrich told Bild that he was receiving therapy for problems with drugs and alcohol having struggled since separating from his wife Sara.

“For the love of my children, I am doing a therapy now,” Ullrich said. “The separation from Sara and the distance to my children – whom I have not seen since Easter and have hardly spoken – have effected me a lot. That’s why I’ve done and taken things that I very much regret.”

Friday’s incident is far from the first time Ullrich has had run-ins with the law. In 2002 he was arrested and lost his driving licence after getting caught drink driving, while in 2014 he injured two people in Switzerland while driving under the influence, receiving a hefty fine and a suspended prison sentence.

Ullrich admitted in 2013 that he had doped with the help of Spanish doctor Eufemiano Fuentes during his cycling career, which had seen him win the Tour de France and Vuelta a España overall, as well as record five second places at the Tour and win an Olympic gold medal in the 2000 Games road race in Sydney.