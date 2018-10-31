Pierre Latour to attend Cheshire charity event

Ag2r La Mondiale and Tour de France white jersey winner Pierre Latour will attend Ekoi's charity evening on December 5

Winner of this year’s Tour de France young rider competition, Pierre Latour has confirmed his attendance at the Duchenne muscular dystrophy charity auction on Wednesday, December 5 in Alderly Edge, Cheshire.

As well as an opportunity to meet the professional Ag2r La Mondiale rider and bid on cycling related memorabilia among other items, the prosecco and pizza night will also include an Ekoi cycling winter fashion show, the latest bikes from Factor and Corimar and the presentation of the 2019 Cheshire Dash, the 200mile two-day sportive, which last year raised more than £100,000 for the Duchenne charity.

Pierre Latour has been tipped as France’s next big rider, having won the white young rider classification jersey at several big stage races this year, including the Tour, Critérium du Dauphiné and the Volta a Catalunya, as well a several top 10 placings in general classifications across the UCI WorldTour.

Latour is also the reigning French national time trial champion, beating team-mate and Vuelta a España 2018 stage winner Tony Gallopin to the win.

Ekoi, the French clothing brand, are current helmet sponsors of Ag2r La Mondiale and specialise in customisable and innovative cycle apparel, including the fully customisable Perso Evo9 sunglasses as worn by Quick-Step Floors’ Elia Viviani and UAE-Emirates’s Fabio Aru.

Tickets for the event are priced at £15.

Tickets also include a £30 voucher to spend with Ekoi and a goodie bag.