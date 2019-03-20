Second cyclist dies after major crash involving multiple vehicles

Anthony Cope and mum-of-two Clare Killey both died after the collision

A second cyclist has died after a major collision that involved multiple vehicles.

Anthony Cope, 39, died almost three weeks after the collision that also killed mum-of-two Clare Killey.

Mr Cope and Ms Killey were cycling together near Liverpool Airport on Thursday, February 28 when they were caught in the crash involving three cars.

Both were taken to hospital, where Ms Killey died shortly after.

Mr Cope, a dad-of-two, then died on Monday (March 18) from his injuries.

While Mr Cope was in a critical condition in hospital, his family said: “Tony is the most amazing dad, partner, son, brother and friend. He loves cycling and carp fishing and has always enjoyed being active.

“We are completely devastated by what has happened.”

Emergency services were called to Hale Drive in Speke on February 28 after the crash involving three cars and two cyclists.

The road was closed while officers investigated the incident.

A white Ford Fiesta, a red Ford Fiesta and a red Ford C-Max were involved in the collision.

The drivers of all three vehicles stopped at the scene and are assisting with police inquiries.

Both cyclists suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Police later confirmed that Clare Killey, 45, from the Childwall area of Liverpool had died.

Officers from Merseyside Police later confirmed on Wednesday (March 20) that Mr Cope had died from his injuries.

A 21-year-old man from Halewood was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation.

Mr Cope’s loved ones have set up a JustGiving page to raise money for his family.

Merseyside Police are continuing their appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information can contact @merpolCC on twitter, or call 01517775747 or 101 and give reference 0822 of 28.02.19.