Sir Bradley Wiggins: ‘I’d have more rights as a murderer’

The British Tour de France winner says the TUE controversy descended into a ‘trial by media'





Sir Bradley Wiggins said he would ‘have more rights as a murderer’ over the TUE controversy that surrounded the first ever British Tour de France winner.

Wiggins, who won the Tour in 2012 with Team Sky, has spoken of the impact on his family after a leak revealed details of his legal use of a corticosteroid.

In an interview with The Guardian to mark the launch of his new books Icons, the 38-year-old said the controversy became an “uncontrolled trial by media.”

Wiggins said: “What I should have done is murder someone because then Id have had proper rights.

“I’d have more rights as a murderer. There’d have been no articles and I’d have a fair trial. I’d have been cleared or found guilty. Not somewhere in the middle where you can’t find any evidence of wrongdoing.”

In 2016, Russian hacker’s known as ‘Fancy Bear’ leaked details from the World Anti-Doping Agency about medical treatments for British riders.

The hack revealed that Wiggins used triamcinolone for medical reasons in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

A report by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) found that Team Sky “crossed and ethical line” in giving Wiggins the substance.

Further controversy followed when details emerged of a mystery package delivered to Team Sky during the 2011 Critérium du Dauphiné.

Both the DCMS committee and UK Anti-Doping were unable to determine the contents of the package, while Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford said it contained a decongestant, Fluimicil.

Speaking with The Guardian, Wiggins said the ordeal nearly killed his wife Cath and he watched his family suffer.

The retired rider was also asked about his new book, which explores cycling’s most iconic figures and a look at Wiggins’ personal collection of cycling memorabilia.

When asked why the book does not contain more mention of doping, Wiggins said the idea is to look back at cycling as a 13-year-old cycling fan who didn’t know about EPO.

He added that he left the doping out of the book because he couldn’t change who inspired him, not because he condones the practice.

And when asked if he was close with Lance Armstrong, Wiggins said: “Not in terms of being really friendly, but we have a mutual respect.

“I talk to him fairly regularly.”