Strava cuts ties with Relive, claiming it breached rules

Strava has cut ties with Relive, claiming the app that makes 3D videos of your rides was using member data in a way that breached Strava’s API terms.

Relive released a statement on its website saying the decision “sucks” and claiming that after it tried to get in contact with Strava it received “new ultimatums and threats”.

“Strava decided to no longer work with us and shut down our access to your activities. This means you can no longer create Relive videos based on your Strava activities,” Relive said.

“We thought we had a thing. Until last week. After launching our first social features, we received a very unexpected message threatening to pull the plug. Given our long-term partnership, we immediately rolled back the changes like they requested.

“We then tried to call, email, and talk this out with Strava. No response, except for new ultimatums and threats about our existing features they’ve applauded for years,” Relive continued.

“It’s sad to see them suddenly go and we’re bummed about this, just like you. We like Strava’s product and we’ve been working with them for more than three years.”

In response, Strava released a statement saying that Relive had not been willing to make the necessary changes to its integration with the social network for cyclists, and it decided to end its relationship with Relive.

“We have strict standards for how our API partners utilise our member data. We deeply respect the trust of our member community and expect our partners to do the same,” Strava said.

“Relive’s current use of Strava member data violates our API agreement and we have ended its integration with Strava. We are disappointed that Relive was unwilling to make the changes necessary to comply with the agreement.”

In an email to users, Strava said these terms surrounding user data are put in place to “safeguard your personal information” and “to ensure a level playing field for all our partners”.

Relive says that users are still able to create videos either directly through its app or by using a Garmin, Suunto or Polar.