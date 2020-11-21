Tao Geoghegan Hart could have road in East London named after him

Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart could have a road named after him in East London.

The road is aptly a cycle lane, the CS1 cycleway, which is being retitled and the public invited to decide who it’s named after.

The name to honour the Ineos rider would be “Tao’s Place”, and will compete against “Bernie Grant Cycleway”, in honour of one of Tottenham’s first black MPs and “Starley Freeway” after J.K. Starley from Walthamstow, the inventor of the modern bicycle.

“I’ve named this route after Tao Geoghegan Hart to represent him in his home town where he grew up after he has just won the Giro d’ltalia cycle race,” the member of the public who suggested the name told the Hackney Citizen. “I thought it was quite poignant that the first cycle route is not far from where he grew up.”

Voting closes at midnight on November 24 and the handful of finalist names were picked from over 1,000 submissions, the winner set to be unveiled in December.

London’s nine major cycleways are being renamed as part of the “Name Our Lanes” initiatives, which was devised last year in order to rebrand the cycleways with names that are more inclusive.

Geoghegan Hart has been enjoying his off-season back home in London, where he’s taken a trip to the Pinarello store in London to collect a custom pink F12 following his Grand Tour victory, as well as buying a car for his brother after losing a bet.

The 25-year-old made a bet with his younger brother in the third week of the Italian race that he wouldn’t end up in the pink jersey when he reached Milan, and that he would buy him a new car if he did.