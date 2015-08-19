Trek Factory Racing sign young talents Theuns and Bonifazio for 2016

Edward Theuns, 24, and Niccolo Bonifazio, 21, sign with Trek Factory Racing for 2016 with both riders eyeing up the Spring Classics

Trek Factory Racing bolstered their squad for the 2016 season with the signings of Edward Theuns and Niccolo Bonifazio.

The pair add a bit of youth to a somewhat aging squad, with Theuns, 24, keen to play a role in the team’s Spring Classics campaign through supporting team leader Fabian Cancellara.

Theuns was linked to Trek earlier in the year and although any deal couldn’t be announced until August the Belgian pretty much gave away where his future lay when he appeared to confirm the speculation in June.

He has enjoyed a stellar season with Topsport Vlandaaren, claiming second places in the Dwars Doors Vlaanderen, Scheldeprijs and the Rund um Koln.

“My ambitions are to continue my development as a rider, all while supporting the team’s goals,” says Theuns. “I want to help Fabian have an amazing spring campaign and, when given the chance, I’d like to obtain a good result myself.”

Bonifazio, 21, joins from WorldTour team Lampre-Merida and showed his promise earlier in the season with a fifth-place finish at Milan-San Remo in March. The Italian has 14 top 10 finishes to his name in 2015 and, like Theuns, is keen to play his role in the one-day races next Spring.

“Winning a Classic is my dream,” says Bonifazio, “and I realise it takes a lot of factors to get there. Experience would be the number one thing, and I’m very motivated to start gaining experience with Trek Factory Racing.”