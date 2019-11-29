Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Ethan Hayter, Nicolas Roche and more

Another week, another series of tweets. We’ve got all of your regulars – Thomas De Gendt, Alex Dowsett and Geraint Thomas, who are accompanied by a smattering of David Lappartient, Nicolas Roche and Ethan Hayter, just to keep things interesting.

One can only presume that a similar series of tweets will be sent out into the internet next week and once again they will be collected here, and so on and so on, ad infinitum. Honestly, what’s not to like?

1. Can’t wait to see this terrain in the Tour de France in a few years!

2. Don’t need a hundred different bits of tech and sports science to figure this one out

3. Can we get an anti-motor doping ray gun on that bike asap please

4. Moves to a new team and immediately starts pulling sickies, unbelievable

5. Winning the Tour de France? Nah, just exceptional skills with a television remote will do me thank you

6. Oh go on then, just one more Thomas De Gendt video

7. As fans try to cling on to cycling during the off-season, desperate times call for desperate measures

8. Baby Nico Roche has caught a glimpse into the future and seen himself take the red jersey at the Vuelta a España before crashing out a couple of days later. The only possible explanation for that expression.

9. Ethan Hayter had been preparing for a transfer to Ineos all his life by practising his gritted-teeth-as-Ineos-set-an-infernal-pace-at-the-front-of-the-peloton-face.

1o. This is what they meant by good bike handling skills back in the day

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.