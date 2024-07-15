LeBron James, minor shareholder of Canyon Bicycles, fronts new initiative to change lives through bicycling

'[The bike] gave me the freedom to not only get to places, but to access things that otherwise would have been out of reach' says the basketball star

LeBron James and up-and-coming mountain biker Olivia Silva
(Image credit: Canyon Bicycles)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

When LeBron James was a child in Akron, Ohio, the bike helped him overcome barriers and gave him joys, freedoms and accessibility he otherwise wouldn't have had.

"Riding a bike has always been a big part of my life. When I was growing up, it was how I got around – from riding with friends across the city to getting to practice and wherever I needed to be. It gave me the freedom to not only get to places, but to access things that otherwise would have been out of reach," the basketball star says. 

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

