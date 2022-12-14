CW LIVE: Lance Armstrong poses with Jan Ullrich in LA; Mark Cavendish to Human Powered Health?; Have your say about bikes on trains; Primož Roglič eyes Tour de France; Brace for the Covid surge; Kafka-inspired bike design

Refresh

Bike designer makes Kafka-inspired bike (Image credit: Ondrej Szollosz, Festka) Bespoke Czech bike brand Festka has released images of a tailor-made road bike, inspired by the works of Prague-born novelist Franz Kafka. The frame was masterfully decorated by illustrator Michal Bačák, who read every one of Kafka's short stories and incorporated the tales into his design. "I don’t think I could say I came to understand fully [Kafka’s work], but I believe I got closer to him through reinterpreting, in my own way, several truly Kafka-esque scenes from his work," Bačák said. The bike is fitted with a wireless SRAM Red eTap groupset and ENVE SES wheels. It is, quite simply, a thing of pointillistic beauty. For more images and information, check out Gear Junkie's in-depth article (opens in new tab).

E-cargo bike company hauls €10 million investment, eyes European expansion Dutch e-cargo bike-sharing company Cargoroo has announced that it has raised €10 million from investors, allowing it to expand across Europe. In a statement (opens in new tab) shared today, CEO Erik de Winter said: With this investment, our team can take the next major step towards the realisation of our mission: making cities more liveable, healthier and safer." Based in the Netherlands, Cargoroo has a fleet of over 700 e-cargo bikes that can be hired through an app. Next year, the company hopes to be present throughout Germany, as well as the French city of Lyon. Here's a video of their e-cargo bikes in action.

Primož Roglič targets Tour de France return (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Three-time Vuelta a España champion Primož Roglič has said he hopes to be back at his best for the 2023 Tour de France. “It is clear that my ‘job’ in the Tour is not done yet," the Slovenian told Wielerflits (opens in new tab). "The future will show what is still possible. I definitely want to return to the Tour de France. My first assignment will be to make it to Paris again. After the last two disappointing editions, I have to go back to basics and try to achieve that first goal again. “But of course I want to compete in the top of the standings." The 33-year-old withdrew after stage 14 this July, having dislocated his shoulder on the cobbles on day five. He also abandoned the 2021 edition of the race, that time with bruising and road rash.

Beware faulty e-bike battery fires (Image credit: Getty) Firefighters have issued a warning about storing e-bikes after a fire broke out at an Isle of Man guesthouse yesterday evening. Emergency services rescued two men from the blaze, which is thought to have been caused by a faulty e-bike battery. A spokesperson from the fire service said: "Electric bicycles are becoming more common and pose a fire risk that a normal bicycle does not so this should be considered when storing the bike." Neither of the two men were injured. There have been a string of incidents of self-combusting modified e-bikes in recent months, with fires in Greater Manchester and London.

Biniam Girmay named African Rider of The Year (Image credit: Getty Images) Biniam Girmay was always a slam dunk for African Rider of The Year. The Eritrean has had a history-making season, becoming the first Black African to win a Classic in Ghent-Wevelgem as well as a Grand Tour stage. Yesterday, the organisers of La Tropicale Amissa Bongo race confirmed the accolade had gone to Girmay, for the third year running. In fact, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert took a 1-2 in the rankings, with Louis Meintjes claiming second place. The South African won a stage at the Vuelta a España in August, his first WorldTour victory, and came 7th at the Tour de France. See below for the top 10. Biniam Girmay Cycliste Africain 2022 by @tropicale2023 CLASSEMENT 1 @GrmayeBiniam #Eritrea @IntermarcheWG2 @LouisMeintjes #SouthAfrica @IntermarcheWG3 @NATNAELTESFATS1 #Eritrea @DHAndroniTeam4 @MugishaMoise4 #Rwanda @Protouch_Team 5 @henokmulubrhan #Eritrea @Bardiani_CSF pic.twitter.com/UAzMRhxMykDecember 13, 2022 See more

Cycling through the Covid surge (Image credit: Future) The winter Covid surge, it appears, is here. Wherever you go, people are sniffling, sneezing and complaining of aches and pains. Today we've had news of a positive case at Cycling Weekly HQ, warning us all to be extra careful when we're out and about. Here's a guide we recently shared to help you cater your riding to Covid symptoms. It goes without saying, though, that if you're feeling particularly ill, the best training you can do is rest up.

Lance Armstrong and Jan Ullrich ride arm in arm A post shared by Jan Ullrich (@janullrichofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on Lance Armstrong and Jan Ullrich used to form one of the sport's fiercest rivalries. Now, they're posing for photos together under the Los Angeles sun. The duo went out for a leisurely ride yesterday, with Ullrich posting a selection of cheery pictures on Instagram under the caption 'sunny riding with a friend in LA'. Armstrong and Ullrich kept each others' company through to the evening, when they went to a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game together. If you're interested, the Lakers narrowly lost to the Boston Celtics. 118-122 in overtime.

Have your say about bikes on trains UK-based cycling and walking charity Sustrans (opens in new tab) is seeking public feedback on cycle-rail travel in order to inform new guidance. The charity is part of the Cycle Rail Working Group, which is seeking to improve facilities for those travelling with a bike. According to Sustrans's 2021 Index, 64% of people would like better cycling infrastructure on public transport, such as secure cycle parking at train stations. To offer your opinion, head over to the charity's survey (opens in new tab). It takes around 10 minutes to complete and closes on 9 January 2023. BIKES ON TRAINS: Travel with your bike on the train or use train station bike facilities? Complete the @Sustrans survey to help inform new guidance on cycle-rail travel! 🚲🚂📝✅👍🏻 #BikesOnTrains https://t.co/VXIyCaXy4cDecember 14, 2022 See more