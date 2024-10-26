London 3 Day live stream: Watch Saturday's action on Cycling Weekly's YouTube channel
Watch live as track cycling stars go head-to-head at the Lee Valley Velodrome
Track racing returns to London this weekend, with the launch of the brand-new London 3 Day.
Following Friday's launch night, some of the world’s biggest track stars will return to the boards of the Lee Valley Velodrome, used for the London 2012 Olympics, for a double session on Saturday.
Among those competing are Olympic Madison silver medallist Neah Evans, recent World Championships bronze medallist Charlie Tanfield. and junior road and time trial world champion Cat Ferguson.
Other competitors include Brits Alex Dowsett, Owain Doull, Will Tidball and Will Perrett, as well as newly minted Madison Olympic gold medallists Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini.
Double Olympic champion Katie Archibald competed at the event on Friday evening, but withdrew on Saturday afternoon after dislocating her shoulder.
Fans can watch all of the racing live on Cycling Weekly’s YouTube channel, where the broadcast begins at 6pm BST.
Cycling Weekly readers can also purchase discounted tickets to attend in person – get 20% off using the code CW20 at checkout. There is still availability for each Saturday's and Sunday’s sessions.
Saturday's action is a split in two, starting with a family day around lunchtime, and 'Party Night' in the evening. Cycling Weekly's YouTube broadcast will run from 6pm until 10pm.
The evening session will be shown on Cycling Weekly's YouTube channel:
18:00: Men’s Madison chase
18:45: Women’s Madison chase
19:20: The Lightning – this is a new event in which an amateur rider competes against a mystery professional rider in a three-lap sprint. The amateur receives a half lap head start and the chance to win a £5,000 cash prize.
19:25: Men’s Derny
19:42: Women’s team elimination
19:59: Men’s Madison flying lap
20:11: Women’s derny
20:29: Men’s team elimination
20:46: Women’s Madison chase
21:21: The Lightning
21:26: Men’s Madison chase
Keep an eye out for the pairing sponsored by Cycling Weekly at the event. Dowsett and Doull will wear a light blue jersey in the men's events, with the Cycling Weekly logo on the front.
Following Archibald’s withdrawal, Evans will now race alongside Robyn Clay in Cycling Weekly kit.
