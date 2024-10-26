London 3 Day live stream: Watch Saturday's action on Cycling Weekly's YouTube channel

Watch live as track cycling stars go head-to-head at the Lee Valley Velodrome

Charlie Tanfield at the World Track Championships
Tom Davidson
By
published

Track racing returns to London this weekend, with the launch of the brand-new London 3 Day.

Following Friday's launch night, some of the world’s biggest track stars will return to the boards of the Lee Valley Velodrome, used for the London 2012 Olympics, for a double session on Saturday.

