Louis Garneau creates 100 paintings in 24 hours to support Major Taylor Film 'Whirlwind'

"People don't know too much about Major Taylor, but need to learn his story," says the retired Olympian

Louis Garneau and his Major Taylor paintings
(Image credit: Joycelyn Riendeau / Louis Garneau)
Louis Garneau's name is synonymous with cycling thanks to his time on the track and road as a National Champion and Olympic cyclist and, perhaps to an even greater extent, his eponymous apparel brand. Many people don't know that Louis Garneau is also an accomplished artist and uses his paintings to support several cycling-related causes.

Most recently, Garneau has stepped up to support Whirlwind, a movie project spotlighting cycling's first Black World Champion and one of the world's first Black sports superstars: Marshall "Major" Taylor. He's painted 100 art pieces to help make the documentary come alive. 

Freelance writer

Tim Peck is a freelance writer based in Concord, New Hampshire, specializing in writing about all things outdoors in the Northeast. With a devotion to dirt and a need for speed, it’s no surprise Tim went from gravel-curious to gravel-obsessed faster than a double-digit grade descent. Tim believes that days on the bike and miles logged are just as important as KOMs and race results and tries to balance his time between his first love, mountain biking, and his current flame, gravel riding.

