Merida bikes sales drop by 29.8% as industry slump rumbles on

Brands sales drop in the first quarter of the current financial year

Tom Thewlis
Merida bikes are the latest firm to report a drop in sales in the current year as the effects of the global pandemic period continue to reverberate throughout the bike industry. 

According to a report from Bike Europe, the brand - who provide bikes for leading WorldTour team Bahrain Victorious - has been forced to stomach a significant drop of 29.8% in sales in the first three months of the current financial year to TWD 5.86 billion, which equates to €167.78 million. 

