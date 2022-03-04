Netflix in discussion to produce Tour de France docuseries

A behind-the-scenes Tour de France docuseries could be making its way to Netflix, with The Telegraph reporting the streaming giant is currently in discussions with Tour organiser ASO and eight WorldTour teams.

Box to Box Films - which also produces the hugely popular Formula 1 'Drive to Survive' and is in the midst of making a docuseries about the ATP Tour - will create the Tour de France show, should the deal come to fruition.

The main premise of 'Drive to Survive' offers a glimpse into the personalities of the drivers and access into the politics of the sport, rather than footage of the actual racing on track. The show's success attracted a much wider audience to the sport in the four years since its first release, with viewership experiencing a considerable increase.

British outfit Ineos Grenadiers are one of the eight teams reportedly in discussions with Netflix, but if any of them decline the invitation, Netflix will simply extend its offer to another team.

Money is reportedly an issue currently being resolved though, with teams likely demanding remuneration for the access and close proximity to the team environment they will provide Netflix. France Télévisions and Eurosport also own the broadcasting rights to the Tour de France, so expect Netflix to compensate them too.

The Telegraph detailed how ASO hasn't commented on the proposed Netflix show yet, but a source close to the project suggest teams are "close" to agreeing to the terms on offer.

However, this isn't the first time a docuseries has been produced about cycling. In 2019 and 2020, Movistar featured on Netflix in ‘The Least Expected Day’, two six-episode series' showcasing what life is really like inside a WorldTour team.

Meanwhile, Jumbo-Visma made 'Code Yellow' in 2020 with Dutch broadcaster NOS, capturing Primož Roglič lose the yellow jersey to Tadej Pogačar on the penultimate stage of the Tour de France in dramatic fashion. The Dutch outfit also released documentary 'Plan B' last year too, with Amazon reportedly focusing on the team as part of its All or Nothing documentary series.