Newly appointed, Ro De Jonckere becomes the only female GM in a men’s UCI elite team

American UCI ProTeam cycling team, Human Powered Health, today announced that Ro De Jonckere will become the program’s general manager in 2023, the only female to hold the GM position in a men's UCI ProSeries team and at men's WorldTour races.

De Jonckere previously served as the program's European Operations Manager as part of her 20 years of experience across cycling.

The Belgian grew up in the sport. Her father was the marketing director for the Domo-Frites team — the precursor to Quick Step— and her neighbor was former Belgian pro and 2005 Gent Wevelgem winner Nico Mattan.

When Patrick Lefevere and his team needed an office manager, De Jonckere got her start in the cycling business.

"I had no clue about cycling. I couldn’t tell you the difference between a front and a back wheel but you grow into it very quickly," she recalls.

She ended up staying with the Quick Step program in various capacities for more than 12 years before taken the post as Head of Logistics at Team Qhubeka. After five years there, she joined Human Powered Health.

"The appointment represents the program’s continued elevation and support of women in all areas of cycling, not just on our roster of athletes," the Human Powered Health team stated in a release.

The Belgian is the only female general manager in a men’s ProSeries team and is one of just three female general managers at women’s WorldTour level, joining Rachel Hedderman (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and Esra Tromp (Team Jumbo Visma).

“I’m really excited as for me it’s a big achievement that the team have so much faith in me,” De Joncekere said. “As a woman in a man’s world, it’s cool to step up to a role like this.”

De Jonckere is particularly excited about working with a program with a Women’s WorldTour squad.

“Nobody was talking about women’s cycling 20 years ago,” she said. “Now we have all the big teams starting women’s squads which is so exciting for the evolution of the sport. A big evolution will come in the next few years.”