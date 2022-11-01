Nominations now open for Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame inductees

The Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame is now welcoming nominations for its 2023 class of inductees.

Nominations are open to the public and can be submitted through November 30th via www.gravelcyclinghof.com⁠.

The Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame (GCHOF) was launched ahead of the 2022 Unbound Gravel event in Emporia, Kansas, to recognize and celebrate those who explore, endure, overcome and inspire in the sport of gravel cycling.

"As the world of gravel expands rapidly, we felt it was important to preserve the stories of those individuals who have been so instrumental in creating an environment that allowed gravel cycling to flourish," the founders stated at the time.

The GCHOF is lead by an advisory board consisting of LeLan Dains, Kristen Legan, Tobie DePauw, Denesha Snell, Steve Driscoll, Jason Strohbehn and Amanda Nauman.

Its first class of inductees were Corey Godfrey, Dan Hughes, Kristi Mohn, Rebecca Rusch, Chris Skogen, Mark Stevenson and Bobby Wintle, many of whom you can read about in our article about gravel's leaders.

While the initial Hall of Famers are all Americans, the GCHOF organizers recognize that gravel is an international movement and view the Gravel Hall of Fame as a "reflection of the sport and will be including stories from the world over".

In addition to honoring Its inductees, there are future plans for a physical museum space to be housed in Emporia.