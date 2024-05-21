Not headed to Unbound? Try Rebound, the world's biggest gravel event, instead
Rebound 2024 can be joined by anyone, from anywhere in a one-day celebration of self-reliance through gravel cycling.
It’s no secret that gravel races across the globe are getting increasingly difficult to gain entry into. Multiple races - including Unbound Gravel - can now only be registered for via a lottery or a small number of qualifying races.
This has left many feeling frustrated at being shut out of what used to be a community of races that welcomed any and all. With gravel cycling’s exploding popularity, though, it is nearly impossible to accommodate every aspiring registrant at every race.
Enter Rebound. Billed as the world’s largest one-day gravel cycling event, Rebound can be joined by anyone and from anywhere.
Rebound 2024 is the brainchild of Live Slow Ride Fast and was created as an Unbound-alternative.
"The global pandemic showed us all the power of virtual events as a way to celebrate, connect, and ride together," the event states. "With a focus on adventure, community, and sustainability, Rebound Gravel 2024 offers cyclists of all levels the opportunity to embark on a self-supported gravel ride."
The event is a partnership with JOIN Cycling, Strava, Shimano and Live Slow Ride Fast and a celebration of "the spirit of adventure and self-reliance."
Those who finish the Rebound Gravel 2024 challenge will receive a physical badge, and will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win hundreds of prizes from Shimano, Skoda, Live Slow Ride Fast and the biggie: an entry into the 2025 Unbound Gravel race.
Of course, participants will also walk away with a sense of camaraderie from having “raced” alongside cyclists around the globe.
One of the most unique rules of Rebound is that doing your own post-ride celebration is mandatory.
"I’ve ridden my bike all over the world and, when it comes to challenging off-road rides, there’s nothing better than the routes in your own backyard," said Laurens ten Dam, pro gravel cyclist and owner of Live Slow Ride Fast. "We invite cyclists of all backgrounds to join us on June 1st for an unforgettable day of exploration and camaraderie."
Those planning on taking part in Rebound 2024 can access specialized training content, tools and strategies for the June 1 event on the JOIN Cycling app, which can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
"Rebound Gravel 2024 is not just a cycling event; it's a celebration of adventure, community, and the beauty of the great outdoors," said Jim van den Berg, CEO of JOIN. "We want to get as many people out on their bikes on the most unexpected terrain in order to showcase the joy and excitement that can come from being the best rider you can be on the most adventurous terrain you can find.”
Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast.
